No. 3 Arizona hosts Oregon State after Mathurin’s 25-point outing

Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (3-20, 1-12 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Bennedict Mathurin scored 25 points in Arizona’s 92-68 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats are 13-0 on their home court. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Christian Koloko paces the Wildcats with 7.3 rebounds.

The Beavers are 1-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State gives up 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 90-65 on Dec. 5. Mathurin scored 29 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Mathurin is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 13.4 points for the Beavers. Maurice Calloo is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.