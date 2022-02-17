OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
No. 3 Arizona beats Oregon State 83-69 for 7th straight win

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 3 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State 83-69 on State on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) have won seven straight and maintained a two-game advantage in the conference. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds.

Ramon Silva and Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 13 points each.

Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) has lost 11 straight, going winless since beating Utah on Dec. 30. The Beavers have had a tough time with injuries this season and had just seven scholarship players available on Thursday.

NO. 21 MURRAY STATE 91, AUSTIN PEAY 56

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebound and Murray State beat Austin Peay for its 15th straight victory/

Tevin Brown scored 13 points and DJ Burns, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith each had 11 for the Racers (25-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley).

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 12 points for Austin Peay (10-15, 6-9).

