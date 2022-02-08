No. 25 Xavier visits Seton Hall after Scruggs’ 21-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 5-6 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (16-6, 6-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 5-6 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Xavier visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Paul Scruggs scored 21 points in Xavier’s 69-65 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates are 9-3 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates with 7.2 boards.

The Musketeers are 6-5 against Big East opponents. Xavier is seventh in the Big East shooting 33.4% from downtown. Nate Johnson paces the Musketeers shooting 40% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 8.7 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jared Rhoden is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Scruggs is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.