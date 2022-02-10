No. 25 Xavier hosts No. 24 UConn after Nunge’s 22-point outing

UConn Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (16-7, 6-6 Big East) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (16-7, 6-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Xavier faces the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 73-71 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Musketeers are 11-3 in home games. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Nunge averaging 6.4.

The Huskies are 7-4 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East scoring 78.0 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

The Musketeers and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunge is averaging 12.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

R.J. Cole is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Adama Sanogo is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.