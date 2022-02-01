No. 25 LSU and Ole Miss face off in conference

Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-10, 2-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -13.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 LSU plays Ole Miss in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Tigers are 11-1 in home games. LSU averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Rebels are 2-6 against conference opponents. Ole Miss is ninth in the SEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Daeshun Ruffin averaging 2.3.

The Tigers and Rebels square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tari Eason is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Ruffin is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Rebels: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

