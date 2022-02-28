No. 25 Iowa faces Northwestern after Perkins’ 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Tony Perkins scored 20 points in Iowa’s 88-78 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes are 14-3 on their home court. Iowa averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 18-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-12 in conference play. Northwestern averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Hawkeyes. Keegan Murray is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Pete Nance is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

