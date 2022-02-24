CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
No. 25 Georgia women escape Arkansas with 63-62 victory

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 10:24 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reigan Richardson came off the bench to score 10 of her 15 points in the second half, Jenna Staiti had a pivotal three-point play and No. 25 Georgia held off Arkansas 63-62 on Thursday night.

Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a jumper to put Georgia (19-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference) up 60-53 with 4:13 left to play. Makayla Daniels scored seven straight points for Arkansas (16-12, 6-9), capped by a 3-pointer, that knotted the score at 60 with 1:49 remaining.

Samara Spencer hit two free throws to give the Razorbacks a two-point lead with 27 seconds left, but Staiti answered with a three-point play and the Bulldogs led 63-62 with 21 seconds remaining. Daniels was tagged with an offensive foul on Arkansas’ next possession, but the Razorbacks forced a 5-second violation on Georgia to get one last shot at the upset. Que Morrison stole the ball from Daniels with a second to go and the Bulldogs prevailed.

Georgia shot just 20% in the first quarter and trailed 18-9. Arkansas made just 4 of 17 shots in the second quarter (23,5%) and the Bulldogs pulled within 26-25 by halftime. Barker had seven points and Richardson scored six as Georgia outscored the Razorbacks 25-17 in the third period.

Morrison finished with 10 points for Georgia, which has won three straight against the Razorbacks and eight of the last nine. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 37-6 and boast a 16-3 record in Fayetteville.

Daniels scored 21 to pace Arkansas. Sasha Goforth added 13 points.

Georgia closes out SEC regular-season at home against Texas A&M on Sunday. Arkansas ends the regular season at Mississippi State on Sunday.

