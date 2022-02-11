OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
No. 24 UConn visits No. 25 Xavier following Nunge’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

UConn Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (16-7, 6-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Xavier plays the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 73-71 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Musketeers are 11-3 in home games. Xavier is second in the Big East in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Colby Jones leads the Musketeers with 7.6 boards.

The Huskies are 7-4 in Big East play. UConn is fifth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 7.5.

The Musketeers and Huskies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

R.J. Cole is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

