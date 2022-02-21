CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
No. 24 UConn takes on No. 10 Villanova, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn hosts No. 10 Villanova trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 12-2 on their home court. UConn leads the Big East with 76.5 points and is shooting 43.5%.

The Wildcats are 14-3 in conference play. Villanova averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Eric Dixon led the Wildcats with 24 points, and R.J. Cole led the Huskies with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Cole is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

