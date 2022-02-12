No. 24 Oregon women beat Oregon State 74-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 Oregon beat Oregon State 74-66 on Friday night.

Oregon went on a 14-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sydney Parrish, in the first quarter. Paopao and Sabally combined for six of Oregon’s eight straight points to close the half for a 30-25 lead, including Paopao’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Oregon led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before Oregon State closed on a 18-3 run for a 52-51 lead. Sabally’s three-point play started a 14-2 run to give Oregon an 11-point lead with 3:49 left in the fourth and Oregon State didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way.

Parrish finished with 11 points for Oregon (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12). Endyia Rogers had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Paopao was 7 of 21 from the field for her fourth 20-point game of the season.

Ellie Mack made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Oregon State (11-9, 4-6). Taya Corosdale had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Talia von Oelhoffen added 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Oregon has won the last three meetings in Corvallis. The two teams meet again on Sunday in Eugene.

