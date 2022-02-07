OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
No. 24 Marquette visits No. 17 UConn after Cole’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 1:42 AM

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn hosts the No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles after R.J. Cole scored 25 points in UConn’s 85-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 9-2 in home games. UConn is fourth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from deep, led by Akok Akok shooting 46.4% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles are 8-4 against conference opponents. Marquette is the leader in the Big East scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last matchup 78-70 on Dec. 22. Tyrese Martin scored 25 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Martin is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Justin Lewis is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

