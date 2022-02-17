OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » No. 23 Virginia Tech…

No. 23 Virginia Tech women rout Syracuse 102-53

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and No. 23 Virginia Tech routed Syracuse 102-53 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Virginia Tech set several program records in the victory, including its most points scored in an Atlantic Coast Conference game and the largest margin of victory in an ACC contest. The Hokies also set a Carrier Dome record for most points scored at Syracuse.

Virginia Tech (20-6, 12-3) surpassed 11 conference wins for the first time since joining the ACC in 2004. The only season the Hokies won 11 times in ACC play was 2019-20.

Kitley was 11 of 17 from the field and also had four assists, and Cayla King and Kayana Traylor added 14 points apiece for Virginia Tech. Sheppard extended her conference record to 383 made 3s.

The Hokies shot 58% (36 of 62) from the floor and 54% (14 of 26) from long range. It was their highest scoring output since beating Central Connecticut 116-65 on Dec. 5.

Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr 14 for Syracuse (11-14, 4-11).

The Hokies opened on a 16-6 run and built a 54-31 halftime lead. Sheppard made 5 of 6 3-point attempts in the half. King and Traylor each made a 3-pointer as the Hokies closed the third quarter on a 14-5 run for a 32-point advantage and they outscored the Orange 22-5 in the fourth.

Virginia Tech plays at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday while Syracuse is at fourth-ranked North Carolina State.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up