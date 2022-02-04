No. 23 Texas hosts No. 20 Iowa State after Brockington’s 24-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State plays the No. 23 Texas Longhorns after Izaiah Brockington scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 70-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns are 13-1 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The Cyclones are 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cyclones won the last matchup 79-70 on Jan. 15. Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Texas.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Brockington is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

