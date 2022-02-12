No. 23 Murray State visits Morehead State following Williams’ 39-point performance

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Murray State takes on the Morehead State Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 39 points in Murray State’s 73-62 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 12-0 on their home court. Morehead State scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Racers are 13-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State leads college basketball with 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last matchup 77-66 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 56.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Tevin Brown is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Williams is shooting 58.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

