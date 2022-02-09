No. 23 Murray State plays Tennessee State on 12-game win streak

Murray State Racers (22-2, 12-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-14, 5-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (22-2, 12-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-14, 5-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Murray State will try to keep its 12-game win streak alive when the Racers take on Tennessee State.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 in home games. Tennessee State ranks third in the OVC shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Tajik Bartholomew shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Racers are 12-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State leads the OVC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 67-44 on Jan. 14. K.J. Williams scored 12 points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.4 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.