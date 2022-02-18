No. 23 Arkansas hosts No. 16 Tennessee following Umude’s 23-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Arkansas hosts the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers after Stanley Umude scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 76-57 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 14-1 on their home court. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Volunteers have gone 10-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee has a 16-6 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Jaylin Williams is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Santiago Vescovi is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 8.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

