No. 22 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Tennessee will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Volunteers play Texas A&M.

The Volunteers are 11-0 on their home court. Tennessee has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 14-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Henry Coleman III is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

