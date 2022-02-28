No. 22 Ohio State hosts Nebraska following McGowens’ 25-point outing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 2-16 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-6 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 2-16 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes after Bryce McGowens scored 25 points in Nebraska’s 93-70 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-1 at home. Ohio State is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Cornhuskers are 2-16 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Buckeyes won 87-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes with 35 points, and McGowens led the Cornhuskers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

McGowens is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 2-8, averaging 78.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.