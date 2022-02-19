No. 21 Murray St gets past UT Martin for 16th win in row

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams made a three-point play with 10 seconds left and No. 21 Murray State got…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams made a three-point play with 10 seconds left and No. 21 Murray State got past UT Martin 62-60 Saturday for its 16th straight win.

Down 59-54 with under three minutes left, the Racers rallied. Williams capped the comeback with a layup and foul shot to overcome a 60-59 deficit — Murray State made only two baskets in the final nine minutes.

Tevin Brown hit five 3s and scored 18 points for Murray State (26-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley Conference). The Racers have won 10 in a row against UT Martin.

KJ Simon scored 24 points for the Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12), who have lost five straight. Koby Jeffries added eight points.

The Skyhawks took a quick 7-0 lead and shot 65 percent in going up 33-27 at halftime. But they started the second half with a shot-clock violation and then proceeded to go 1 of 7 from the field, helping Murray State go on a 12-2 run.

UT Martin trailed 54-47 before scoring 12 straight points.

UT Martin: The Skyhawks played the final 27 minutes without KK Curry, who went down with a lower back injury and did not return. Curry had a career-high 24 points in the Skyhawks’ last game versus Morehead State.

Murray State: The Racers, who are second in the conference in field goal percentage, only made 33.9% of their shots.

This win could be enough to move Murray State into the top 20 when rankings come out Monday.

UT Martin: Will visit Southeast Missouri on Thursday night.

Murray State: Will host their last home game vs Belmont on Thursday night.

