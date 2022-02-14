OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
No. 20 Texas visits Oklahoma following Goldwire’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Texas Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-11, 4-8 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 71-69 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sooners have gone 9-4 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 33.5% from deep, led by Jake Moser shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Longhorns are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Longhorns won 66-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with 22 points, and Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Groves is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Umoja Gibson is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Courtney Ramey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Marcus Carr is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

