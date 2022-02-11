OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
No. 20 Texas visits No. 10 Baylor after Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Texas Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Baylor plays the No. 20 Texas Longhorns after Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points in Baylor’s 75-60 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 11-2 at home. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 2.5.

The Longhorns are 7-4 in conference matchups. Texas scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Marcus Carr is averaging 11 points and 3.4 assists for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

