No. 20 Texas plays West Virginia after Jones’ 21-point game

Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Andrew Jones scored 21 points in Texas’ 75-66 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 in home games. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 13.3 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last meeting 74-59 on Jan. 1. Carr scored 20 points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Timmy Allen is shooting 50.5% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

