No. 20 Iowa State takes on No. 23 Texas after Brockington’s 24-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -9; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State plays the No. 23 Texas Longhorns after Izaiah Brockington scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 70-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns have gone 13-1 in home games. Texas is second in college basketball giving up 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Cyclones are 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Cyclones won the last meeting 79-70 on Jan. 15. Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Brockington is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

