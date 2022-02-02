No. 2 Gonzaga takes on San Diego following Nembhard’s 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-9, 6-3 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-9, 6-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the San Diego Toreros after Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 104-72 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros have gone 7-2 at home. San Diego has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga averages 90.8 points and has outscored opponents by 24.9 points per game.

The Toreros and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.9 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nembhard is averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 95.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

