No. 2 Arizona visits No. 16 USC after Peterson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC’s 70-69 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans have gone 13-2 at home. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 with 14.6 assists per game led by Isaiah Mobley averaging 3.3.

The Wildcats are 15-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 20.2 assists. Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats with 5.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 72-63 on Feb. 5. Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

