No. 19 USC visits No. 7 Arizona following Ellis’ 21-point outing

USC Trojans (19-3, 9-3 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-2, 8-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 USC visits the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats after Boogie Ellis scored 21 points in USC’s 58-53 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 12-0 on their home court. Arizona is third in college basketball with 85.5 points and is shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Trojans are 9-3 in conference matchups. USC is second in the Pac-12 scoring 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 assists. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 42.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Isaiah Mobley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Ellis is shooting 43.6% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

