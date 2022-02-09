OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
No. 19 Tennessee plays Mississippi State following James’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (16-6, 7-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Josiah-Jordan James scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 81-57 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 2.4.

The Volunteers are 7-3 in SEC play. Tennessee scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iverson Molinar is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

