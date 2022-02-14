OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
No. 19 Tennessee hosts No. 5 Kentucky following Tshiebwe’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky visits the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 78-57 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Volunteers are 13-0 on their home court. Tennessee averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 35.6% from downtown. Jacob Toppin leads the Wildcats shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 107-79 on Jan. 15. Tyty Washington Jr. scored 28 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

