No. 19 Michigan State visits Iowa after Murray’s 24-point performance

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans after Keegan Murray scored 24 points in Iowa’s 75-62 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes are 13-3 on their home court. Iowa leads the Big Ten averaging 37.9 points in the paint. Murray leads the Hawkeyes scoring 13.5.

The Spartans are 9-6 in conference play. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 1.8.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Gabe Brown is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

