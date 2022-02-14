OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
No. 18 Ohio State women win, join logjam atop Big Ten

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 11:31 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois 83-67 on Monday night.

The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter. Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third and outscored the Illini 33-13.

Illinois cut 13 points off its deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ohio State 24-11. After making 13 of 18 shots in the third, Ohio State finished 4 of 15 in the fourth.

Ohio State’s win, coupled with Indiana’s 72-55 loss at Nebraska and Maryland’s 81-69 win over Iowa, essentially created a four-way tie for first place in the conference. Ohio State, No. 13 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan are 11-3. No. 5 Indiana is percentage points ahead at 10-2.

Rikki Harris scored 17 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova 14, and Taylor Mikesell 13 for the Buckeyes (19-4 overall). Sheldon had seven assists and four steals.

Aaliyah Nye had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, for Illinois (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten). Kendall Bostic had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Adalia McKenzie scored 11 points.

Ohio State forced 24 turnovers and committed 17. The Buckeyes led 31-15 in points after turnovers and 25-6 in fast-break points.

Ohio State plays at Maryland on Thursday.

—-

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

