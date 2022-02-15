OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » No. 18 Ohio State…

No. 18 Ohio State hosts Minnesota after Curry’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes after Eric Curry scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 76-70 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-0 at home. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 3-10 in Big Ten play. Minnesota has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes won the last meeting 75-64 on Jan. 28. E.J. Liddell scored 23 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Payton Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Jamison Battle is shooting 40.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up