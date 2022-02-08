No. 18 Marquette visits No. 24 UConn following Cole’s 25-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn faces the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles after R.J. Cole scored 25 points in UConn’s 85-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies are 9-2 in home games. UConn is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 8-4 in Big East play. Marquette ranks sixth in the Big East scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Justin Lewis averaging 6.5.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 78-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 22. Tyrese Martin led the Huskies with 25 points, and Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Martin is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 7.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Lewis is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.