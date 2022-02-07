No. 18 Illinois takes on No. 4 Purdue after Frazier’s 23-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois visits the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after Trent Frazier scored 23 points in Illinois’ 74-57 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 12-1 on their home court. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 2.9.

The Fighting Illini are 10-2 in conference matchups. Illinois is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 26th time in conference play this season. The Boilermakers won 96-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers with 22 points, and Alfonso Plummer led the Fighting Illini with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Kofi Cockburn is averaging 18.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Frazier is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.