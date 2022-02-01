CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
No. 18 Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin following Cockburn’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois takes on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers after Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in Illinois’ 59-56 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 9-2 on their home court. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cockburn averaging 6.7.

The Badgers are 8-2 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has a 15-3 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is averaging 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Jonathan Davis is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

