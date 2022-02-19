CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
No. 17 USC takes on Washington State following Goodwin’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:22 AM

Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Chevez Goodwin scored 24 points in USC’s 79-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are 12-2 in home games. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.3 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Cougars are 7-7 in conference matchups. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 63-61 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Goodwin led the Trojans with 14 points, and Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.1 points. Drew Peterson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Flowers is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

