No. 17 USC hosts Washington following Peterson’s 27-point performance

Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC hosts the Washington Huskies after Drew Peterson scored 27 points in USC’s 67-64 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans have gone 11-2 in home games. USC has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 8-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Trojans and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 8.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 6.8 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.