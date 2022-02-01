No. 17 UConn hosts Creighton after Nembhard’s 23-point game

Creighton Bluejays (13-7, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Creighton Bluejays (13-7, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits the No. 17 UConn Huskies after Ryan Nembhard scored 23 points in Creighton’s 74-64 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Huskies have gone 9-1 in home games. UConn leads the Big East with 15.3 fast break points.

The Bluejays are 4-4 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks third in the Big East scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 9.5.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 12.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for UConn.

Nembhard is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.