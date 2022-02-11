OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
No. 17 Michigan State and Indiana square off in conference

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers take on Gabe Brown and the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Spartans are 9-2 on their home court. Michigan State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hoosiers are 7-6 in conference matchups. Indiana is fourth in the Big Ten with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Jackson-Davis averaging 8.5.

The Spartans and Hoosiers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Brown is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

