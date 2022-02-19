CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
No. 16 Tennessee visits No. 23 Arkansas after Umude’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Arkansas hosts the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers after Stanley Umude scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 76-57 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 14-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by JD Notae averaging 7.2.

The Volunteers have gone 10-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Umude is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

