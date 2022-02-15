No. 16 Tennessee hosts No. 4 Kentucky following Tshiebwe’s 27-point performance

Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky takes on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 78-57 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Volunteers are 13-0 on their home court. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 4.8.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky leads the SEC scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 107-79 on Jan. 15. Tyty Washington Jr. scored 28 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

