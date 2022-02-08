No. 16 Ohio State takes on Rutgers following Liddell’s 24-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ohio State takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after E.J. Liddell scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 82-67 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights are 11-2 on their home court. Rutgers has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 7-3 in conference games. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Jamari Wheeler is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

