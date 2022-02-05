OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » No. 16 BYU's big…

No. 16 BYU’s big 2nd half comeback overcomes Gonzaga, 62-50

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 16 BYU erased a 15-point halftime deficit by holding Gonzaga to just 15 second-half points in a 62-50 victory Saturday afternoon that handed the Bulldogs their first West Coast Conference loss.

BYU bounced back from an upset loss at Portland, Gonzaga had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Kayleigh Truong scored seven of Gonzaga’s 20 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs leapt to a 20-10 advantage after one and a 35-20 advantage at intermission. BYU came alive in the third quarter, with Harding pumping in 12 points as the Cougars outscored Gonzaga 19-3 to take the lead, 39-38, heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish.

Harding was 8 of 12 from the field and was 4 for 4 from the line for BYU (19-2, 9-1). Lauren Gustin posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Shaylee Gonzales had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Melody Kempton was the lone scorer to reach double figures for Gonzaga (17-5, 8-1), posting 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up