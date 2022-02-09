OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » No. 15 Maryland women…

No. 15 Maryland women ease by Wisconsin for 6th straight win

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Wisconsin 70-43 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.

Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland (18-6, 10-3 Big Ten). Diamond Miller had 11 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan had nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from distance.

Ashley Owusu did not play for a second straight game for Maryland due to an ankle sprain. Wisconsin was without its second-leading scorer, Sydney Hilliard, as she’s taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin (6-17, 3-10) with 16 points and Katie Nelson added 11.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up