No. 15 Illinois visits Michigan after Houstan’s 21-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini after Caleb scored 21 points in Michigan’s 71-62 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines are 9-3 on their home court. Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 68-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Kofi Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 21 points, and DeVante Jones led the Wolverines with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Trent Frazier is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

