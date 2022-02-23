No. 15 Illinois takes on No. 22 Ohio State following Cockburn’s 27-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Illinois hosts the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes after Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points in Illinois’ 79-74 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

The Fighting Illini are 11-2 on their home court. Illinois ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cockburn is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.