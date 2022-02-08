OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
No. 14 Wisconsin visits No. 17 Michigan State following Brown’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Wisconsin Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Michigan State hosts the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers after Gabe Brown scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 84-63 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 at home. Michigan State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Badgers are 9-3 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Spartans won the last matchup 86-74 on Jan. 22. Malik Hall scored 14 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Jonathan Davis is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

