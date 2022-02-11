OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Rutgers following Baker’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:42 AM

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers after Geo Baker scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 66-64 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Badgers have gone 10-2 at home. Wisconsin is 18-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 5.4.

The Badgers and Scarlet Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is averaging 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

