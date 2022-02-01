No. 14 Texas Tech plays No. 23 Texas, seeks 8th straight home win

Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Longhorns (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -5.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Texas Tech hosts No. 23 Texas trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Red Raiders have gone 13-0 at home. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Obanor averaging 3.8.

The Longhorns are 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Timmy Allen is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.