No. 14 Texas routs No. 6 Iowa State women

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48 Wednesday night, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones’ five-game win streak.

Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals as she locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away.

Joens scored 18 to become Iowa State’s career scoring leader, but struggled most of the game to find her shot and committed six turnovers. She now has 2,156, passing Angie Welle, who scored 2,149 from 1999-2002,

Texas (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) has rebounded from a three-game losing streak with three consecutive wins. Texas swept the regular season matchup with the Cyclones (21-4, 10-3), holding Iowa State under 50 points both times.

No. 7 BAYLOR 80, TCU 55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU.

Egbo had her third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and also had three blocked shots. Smith had her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) and Ja’Mee Asberry had 11 points.

Baylor is now tied for the Big 12 lead after sixth-ranked Iowa State (21-4, 10-3) lost at No. 14 Texas on Wednesday night.

TCU (6-16, 2-11) has lost 32 consecutive games in the series against the Bears since 1990, and plays them again Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 0-20 against Baylor since joining the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season.

TEXAS TECH 97, No. 15 OKLAHOMA 87

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 35 points to reach 2,000 in her career, Taylah Thomas had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Gray, who was 12 of 24 from the field, entered needing 28 points to reach the milestone. She reached the mark on a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the first of her 10 points in the frame.

Texas Tech attempted 22 free throws in the fourth quarter, making 13 in the final minute. Gray and Tatum Veitenheimer each made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth, and Lexy Hightower went 6 for 6. The Lady Raiders finished 31 of 36 at the stripe.

Hightower added 20 points for Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10 Big 12). The Lady Raiders hadn’t won since Jan. 15 against then-No. 25 Kansas State in the second of three top-25 victories this season.

Skylar Vann had 17 points for Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4).

