No. 14 Houston takes on SMU after Edwards’ 21-point game

SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston…

SMU Mustangs (20-6, 11-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (23-5, 12-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -10.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston takes on the SMU Mustangs after Kyler Edwards scored 21 points in Houston’s 81-67 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Cougars are 13-1 on their home court. Houston is third in the AAC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are 11-3 against AAC opponents. SMU is sixth in the AAC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mustangs won the last meeting 85-83 on Feb. 10. Kendric Davis scored 22 points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Davis is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Marcus Weathers is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.